First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08. Approximately 48,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 157,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $953.35 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
