First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08. Approximately 48,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 157,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $953.35 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 47.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter worth $399,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 137.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 31.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

