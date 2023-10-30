Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 185,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 67,868 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.46. 2,953,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.32.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.