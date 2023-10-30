Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Forrester Research

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of FORR stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $485.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.99 million. Analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,117 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $35,755.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,040.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $547,446.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $35,755.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,040.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,252 shares of company stock worth $167,943. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after buying an additional 214,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 580,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after buying an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.