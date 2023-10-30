Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Trimmed by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after buying an additional 2,440,659 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,223 shares of company stock worth $4,170,585. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

