Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,171 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,171 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSV. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $28.42.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

