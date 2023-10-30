Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires 358 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DHR opened at $188.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.04 and a 200-day moving average of $239.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $183.24 and a 1-year high of $281.54.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

