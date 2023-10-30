Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires 91 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,789,834,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 11.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,020,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,093,000 after buying an additional 104,041 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.73.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $476.19 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $444.87 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.62 and its 200 day moving average is $504.18.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

