Fortis Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 12,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $342.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.59. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.05 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The firm has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.