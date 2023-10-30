Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys 2,444 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $85.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.18.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

