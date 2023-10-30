Fortis Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 377,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

