Fortis Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fortis Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.