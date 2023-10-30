Fortis Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,646 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,077,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,726 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

