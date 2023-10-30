Fortis Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 59,347 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $1,281,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $340.60 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $409.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.53.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.62.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

