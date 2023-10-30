Fortis Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $299.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $770.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.54 and its 200 day moving average is $282.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.