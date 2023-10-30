Fortis Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

