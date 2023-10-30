Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $514.98 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $574.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $535.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.16. The company has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

