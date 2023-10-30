Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,492 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $196.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

