Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.16.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $558.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.25 and a 1 year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

