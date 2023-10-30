Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases 579 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $347.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.47. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

