Fortis Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,829,000 after buying an additional 104,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $470,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,122,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after buying an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $272.39 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.50 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.03.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

