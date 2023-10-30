Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fortis Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 47.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.3% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 179,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

