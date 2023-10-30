Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 22,323 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,323 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $8,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 26,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $2,763,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LZ opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.04 million. LegalZoom.com had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LegalZoom.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $19,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,099,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,204,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.