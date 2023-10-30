Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 2,345 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Fortis Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

