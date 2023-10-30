Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,984 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,789,228. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

