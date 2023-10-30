G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.

GTHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.87. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $42.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 143.26% and a negative net margin of 87.26%. On average, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 964,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 603,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 544,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 994,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 362,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics



G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

