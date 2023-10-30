Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,700 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 792,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,141. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
