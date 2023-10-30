Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2023

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,700 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 792,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,141. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.