Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,942,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 4,596,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
Genscript Biotech stock opened at C$2.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.40. Genscript Biotech has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$3.53.
Genscript Biotech Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genscript Biotech
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Should you buy Mattel and sell Hasbro stock? Here’s why
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 2 fallen cybersecurity stocks for patient bargain hunters
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 2 Uranium Stocks to Make Your Portfolio Glow Green
Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.