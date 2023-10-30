Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,942,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 4,596,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

Genscript Biotech stock opened at C$2.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.40. Genscript Biotech has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$3.53.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.