Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 236,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

