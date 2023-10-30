goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at CIBC

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$154.13.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$109.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 36.85. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$87.00 and a 52-week high of C$135.50.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.18 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$302.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.27 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 26.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.4923547 EPS for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

