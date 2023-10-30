H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
HNNMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. DNB Markets raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.01%.
About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
