H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

HNNMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. DNB Markets raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HNNMY

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.54 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.48.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.01%.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

(Get Free Report

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.