Head-To-Head Analysis: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) vs. Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Snap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dada Nexus and Snap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 2 2 0 2.50 Snap 3 17 3 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Dada Nexus presently has a consensus price target of $10.77, indicating a potential upside of 174.70%. Snap has a consensus price target of $10.52, indicating a potential upside of 13.13%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Snap.

Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -17.68% -17.40% -13.74% Snap -29.99% -44.24% -14.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and Snap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $1.39 billion 0.74 -$291.13 million ($1.00) -3.92 Snap $4.54 billion 3.32 -$1.43 billion ($0.86) -10.81

Dada Nexus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dada Nexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dada Nexus beats Snap on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

