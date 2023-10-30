Head-To-Head Comparison: inTEST (NYSE:INTT) & Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) and inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of inTEST shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of inTEST shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veralto and inTEST’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veralto $4.96 billion 3.38 $845.00 million N/A N/A inTEST $116.83 million 1.35 $8.46 million $1.02 12.68

Analyst Recommendations

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than inTEST.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Veralto and inTEST, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veralto 0 2 2 0 2.50 inTEST 0 0 2 0 3.00

Veralto presently has a consensus price target of $89.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.00%. inTEST has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 95.93%. Given inTEST’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe inTEST is more favorable than Veralto.

Profitability

This table compares Veralto and inTEST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veralto N/A N/A N/A inTEST 8.91% 18.49% 11.42%

Summary

inTEST beats Veralto on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. Veralto Corporation was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation on February 22, 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Veralto Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies. The Electronic Test segment provides in2(R), Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or IC handler; scorpion flying probe test systems that designs and manufactures robotics-based electronic test equipment; and BRiZ automated test and programming services. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The Environmental Technologies segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; thermal chambers; thermal platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid; and ultra-cold storage solutions, including biomedical freezers, refrigerators, and mobile storage solutions. The Process Technologies segment provides EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems; and digital streaming and image capturing solutions. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

