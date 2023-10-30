Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of HCSG opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.64 million. The company's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,602,000 after acquiring an additional 907,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,743,000 after buying an additional 285,326 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,297,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after buying an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,948,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

