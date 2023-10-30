Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.76-1.78 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:PEAK opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

