Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

PEAK opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

