Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.76-1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

