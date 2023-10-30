Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,751 shares during the period. Hess Midstream makes up approximately 3.0% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 185,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $42,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.9 %

Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 7.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HESM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

