Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 238,050 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

