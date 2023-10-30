Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts recently weighed in on HXGBY shares. Barclays upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Hexagon AB (publ)
Hexagon AB (publ) Price Performance
Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile
Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hexagon AB (publ)
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.