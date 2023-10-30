Hostess Brands (TWNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. Hostess Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.13-$1.13 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hostess Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWNK opened at $33.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 773,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

