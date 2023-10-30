Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Sells 15,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.1% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $179.80 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $139.52 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

