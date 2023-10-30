Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Sells 2,500 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in SLM were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SLM Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SLMBP opened at $65.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.89.

SLM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8634 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

