IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1 %

QQQ stock traded up $3.86 on Monday, hitting $349.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,369,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,657,117. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.47. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.08 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

