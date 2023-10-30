IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,338 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after buying an additional 3,957,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,203,000 after buying an additional 2,550,026 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.82. 217,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,374. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.