IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,338 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after buying an additional 3,957,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,203,000 after buying an additional 2,550,026 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.82. 217,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,374. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
