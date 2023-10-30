IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $130,228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,823,000 after buying an additional 2,478,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.
Altria Group Price Performance
MO traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $39.54. 1,473,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,523. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
