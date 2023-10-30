IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,801,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

