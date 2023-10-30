IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,354 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 34.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 164,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.79. The stock had a trading volume of 934,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,340. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average is $151.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.