IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,546 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.37. 4,802,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,145,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

