Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PI. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.25.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 263,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,294,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 263,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,294,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $62,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,491.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and have sold 15,468 shares valued at $937,647. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Impinj by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.7% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

