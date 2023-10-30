Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,830,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 34,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Get Infosys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infosys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

INFY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.