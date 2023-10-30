Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,830,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 34,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.
INFY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.57.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.
